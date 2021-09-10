Settlement Reached in Ontario Youth Segregation Class Action

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2021 /CNW/ -- The Government of Ontario and the representative plaintiff, known as CS, have reached a $15 million settlement of a class action alleging breaches of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms relating to the practice known as "Secure Isolation" in Youth Justice Facilities.

Persons under the age of 18 who were segregated for more than 6 consecutive hours at Youth Justice Facilities in Ontario may qualify for damages payments. The segregation must have occurred between April 1, 2004 and December 17, 2018 at one the following Ontario Youth detention facilities:

• Bluewater Youth Centre,

• Brookside Youth Centre;

• Cecil Facer Youth Centre;

• Donald Doucet Youth Centre;

• Invictus Youth Centre;

• Justice Ronald Lester Youth Centre;

• Roy McMurtry Youth Centre;

• Sprucedale Youth Centre;

• Toronto Youth Assessment Centre.

James Sayce, a partner at Koskie Minsky, has stated "the settlement will provide real compensation for a vulnerable class. We believe it is a fair outcome after many years of hard-fought litigation."

The Ontario Superior Court of Justice will hear a motion on October 14, 2021 where the parties will seek court approval of the settlement and the manner in which the settlement funds will be distributed.

Additional information is available online at www.youthsegregationclassaction.ca. Class members may also contact the Administrator by email at info@youthsegregationclassaction.ca or by calling toll-free 1-833-358-9422.

SOURCE: Koskie Minsky LLP

SOURCE Koskie Minsky LLP

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/10/c5845.html