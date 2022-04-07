U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,465.25
    -10.50 (-0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,311.00
    -88.00 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,480.25
    -25.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,008.20
    -5.90 (-0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.70
    +1.47 (+1.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,924.60
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    24.44
    -0.01 (-0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0910
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6090
    +0.0530 (+2.07%)
     

  • Vix

    22.10
    +1.07 (+5.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3078
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.7330
    -0.0670 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,269.93
    -2,035.51 (-4.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,004.65
    -51.70 (-4.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,587.70
    -26.02 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,812.65
    -537.65 (-1.97%)
     

Settlement Reached in Reichmann Litigation

·1 min read

TORONTO, April 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Abraham Reichmann is very pleased to announce that he has reached a private and confidential settlement of the Reichmann v Reichmann et al lawsuit in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice concerning Ralph and Ada Reichmann.

Lenczner Slaght Logo 2022 (CNW Group/Lenczner Slaght LLP)

Tom Curry, Partner at Lenczner Slaght LLP, counsel for Abraham Reichmann comments: "Abraham is glad that the litigation has concluded without the need for a trial and that the matter is now resolved."

No further comment will be made about the settlement or the issues in the lawsuit.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/settlement-reached-in-reichmann-litigation-301519603.html

SOURCE Lenczner Slaght LLP

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/06/c3299.html

