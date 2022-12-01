U.S. markets close in 5 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,057.82
    -22.29 (-0.55%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,186.97
    -402.80 (-1.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,405.90
    -62.10 (-0.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,883.23
    -3.34 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.85
    +2.30 (+2.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.90
    +52.00 (+2.95%)
     

  • Silver

    22.75
    +0.96 (+4.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0498
    +0.0090 (+0.86%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6150
    -0.0880 (-2.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2262
    +0.0200 (+1.66%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.9750
    -2.1050 (-1.52%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,952.63
    +118.28 (+0.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    401.44
    -4.71 (-1.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,560.79
    -12.26 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,226.08
    +257.09 (+0.92%)
     

Seven Arts Entertainment Inc. Announces Affiliate Relationship and Investments with Metaverse Based Technology Company

Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc.
·3 min read

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2022 / Seven Arts Entertainment Inc. (OTC PINK:SAPX), the "Company", a film and music production company, is pleased to announce the Company has entered into an affiliate relationship with 4D FüN.

Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc., Thursday, December 1, 2022, Press release picture
Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc., Thursday, December 1, 2022, Press release picture

4D FüN, https://4dfun.io/ , is a disruptive technology company, rooted in Artificial Intelligence and specializing in immersive volumetric technologies, NFTs, spatial computing, VR, AR, XR experiences, and gaming. Their underlying technology can be applied in several applications and across many industries including music, entertainment, sports, health, and specialized training. 4D FüN's volumetric modeling, the most advanced capturing technology to date, generates a 360°virtual 3D representation of a live recorded sequence which yields more vivid results along with drastically reduced production time and cost. 4D FüN produces a fully immersive, next-level experience that models the subtleties of human expression along with the unmistakable presence of a live performance.

Through 4D FüN's proprietary ecosystem, Scenez, https://scenez.io/ , users can experience live performances, exchange assets, and interact in the metaverse. Scenez is accessed through the Metamask digital wallet making it the world's first and only marketplace for virtual experiences built within the blockchain. The environment is powered by two separate core products called The Marketplace and The Platform. The Marketplace is where you can become a citizen of Scenez to find, acquire, sell or trade one-of-a-kind 4D experiences as well as your already owned digital assets. The Platform is where you get to interact with experiences and your already owned digital assets. You can view a demo of Scenez here: https://vimeo.com/760457334/71d94f409e

Through the agreement, Seven Arts will provide 4D FüN access to its Dolby Atmos technology, to further expand immersive audio experiences within Scenez, upon completion and launch of its new production facility in Atlanta. The Company will also act as a point of reference within the Atlanta market for artists and creators that may be interested in working with 4D FüN in the future.

Finally, Seven Arts has already begun initiating direct investments into 4D FüN, whereby Seven Arts will also be a stakeholder in 4D FüN's overall success. The company intends to make several direct investments with 4D FüN in the coming months.

Stated Seven Arts CEO, Jason Black: "I'm very excited for Seven Arts to be working with 4D FüN. Their company is at the forefront of virtual reality experiences and their utilization of blockchain technology makes them truly cutting edge. Our investments in 4D FüN will also serve to exponentially increase Seven Arts' overall value as well."

About: Seven Arts Entertainment Inc. is a media and entertainment company developing a diverse portfolio of intellectual properties in the film and music industries.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words 'believe,' 'may,' 'estimate,' 'continue,' 'anticipate,' 'intend,' 'should,' 'plan,' 'could,' 'target,' 'potential,' 'is likely,' 'will,' 'expect' and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Contact: info@sevenartsentertainment.com

Twitter: @SAPX_7arts

SOURCE: Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/729689/Seven-Arts-Entertainment-Inc-Announces-Affiliate-Relationship-and-Investments-with-Metaverse-Based-Technology-Company

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Top Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before 2023

    These chipmakers have started rallying, and they could head higher in the new year thanks to notable catalysts.

  • SNDL Stock in 2023: Skyrocket or Crash?

    It has not been a great year for SNDL (NASDAQ: SNDL), formerly known as Sundial Growers. A tough macroeconomic environment and pricing erosion in the oversupplied Canadian cannabis market have been disastrous not only for SNDL, but also for all Canadian cannabis stocks. In the words of CEO Zach George, "In a sense, things in the Canadian cannabis industry are so bad that they're good."

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in December

    There is no shortage of beaten-down stocks in the market, and that's true of Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) closely watched portfolio. Berkshire owns about four dozen different stocks, many of which were hand-picked by Warren Buffett himself, and many are down by 20%, 30%, or much more from recent highs. It's rare to find a company that is dominant in two distinct industries, but Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) certainly falls into this category.

  • Better Buy: Kinder Morgan vs. Devon Energy Stock

    Both oil stocks offer big yields and are excellent choices for income investors, but one could outperform in certain situations.

  • Salesforce stock drops as co-CEO Bret Taylor steps down

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in stock for Salesforce following news that co-CEO Bret Taylor will step down.

  • ‘God have mercy on us all’: Robert Kiyosaki warns that the economy is the ‘biggest bubble’ in history, urges investors to dump paper assets — he likes these 3 real assets instead

    Profit from folly. Don’t participate in it.

  • Why Retail Stocks Fell Hard to Start December

    Wall Street was poised to sustain its upward momentum on Thursday morning, with investors continuing to feel more comfortable with the likely future course of monetary policy after comments from Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday afternoon. One notable area of weakness was in the retail industry group. Investors have watched closely to see whether retail stocks would do well during the holiday season, but the latest news from several companies showed that there are still plenty of strains on retailers that could take a while to work through the system.

  • Costco Stock Slides On Muted November Sales Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

    Costco's slowing November sales growth echoes a warning on changing spending habits from Target.

  • Dow Jones Falls After Inflation Data, Jobless Claims; Salesforce, Dollar General Dive On Earnings

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell Thursday after cool inflation data. Dow Jones stock Salesforce and Dollar General dived on earnings.

  • Why Knot Offshore Partners Stock Is Plunging Today

    Units of Knot Offshore Partners (NYSE: KNOP) had sunk by more than 18% by 10:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday. Weighing on the master limited partnership (MLP) was an oversupply of shuttle tankers in the North Sea. Knot Offshore Partners issued its third-quarter report, and CEO Gary Chapman said in the accompanying release that its financial results, liquidity, and distributable cash flow "reflect our heavy scheduled drydocking program."

  • XPeng stock surges following strong earnings, production outlook

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out Xpeng shares following the EV developer's latest earnings report and production figures.

  • General Electric sets details of healthcare division spin-off

    General Electric announced that its healthcare division spinoff will take place on Jan. 3, with shares trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker GEHC.

  • This trader sees a 43% drop for the S&P 500 and says to take shelter in these ETFs instead.

    In our call of the day, a former Wall Street investment banker warns that the cards are stacked against equity markets for the foreseeable future, and offers charts to back that up.

  • Moderna Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2023?

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares delivered top returns to investors in the earlier days of the pandemic. This year, though, the stock is heading for a 30% loss, even though Moderna's coronavirus vaccine generates billions in revenue and profit. Looking ahead to 2023, you might be wondering whether Moderna's best days are in the past -- or if this vaccine maker still presents an opportunity.

  • CIBC Increases Dividends for the Quarter Ending January 31, 2023

    CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.85 per share on common shares for the quarter ending January 31, 2023, an increase of two cents from the previous quarter. This dividend is payable on January 27, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 28, 2022.

  • This Utility Has Big Plans for 2023

    A long-troubled capital investment is set to come online for Southern Company in 2023, and it's a very big deal.

  • Blackstone selling MGM Grand and Mandalay Bay hotel stake to Vici: WSJ

    Blackstone Inc. is selling a 49.9% stake in MGM Grand Las Vegas and the Mandalay Bay in a $5.5 billion deal with Vici Properties Inc. , the majority owner of the two hotels, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday. Citing people familiar with the deal, the newspaper reported that Blackstone plans to receive $1.27 billion in cash and Vici would assume $3 billion of debt for the two hotels. The deal terms value the two properties at $5.5 billion. The deal will deliver a $700 million profit to Bl

  • Aerojet Rocketdyne and ULA: A Match Made in Heaven?

    In 2015, Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE: AJRD) had a problem. Actually, it had a couple of problems, but the most obvious one was this: In five years' time, Aerojet had succeeded in doubling its revenues to $1.7 billion. 2015 was Aerojet's second money-losing year in a row -- its third year of losing money out of the previous five.

  • EV Charging Stock ChargePoint Earnings Due, Revenue Seen More Than Doubling

    The growing global adoption of electric vehicles is expected to boost EV charging stocks. ChargePoint earnings are due.

  • 2 Reasons Why Shopify Is the Best Retail Investment

    Despite severe headwinds from a terrible economy, this e-commerce platform outperforms the overall U.S. retail industry.