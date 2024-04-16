Seven downtown Elizabethton businesses receive DIG grants for renovations

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Seven downtown Elizabethton businesses received Downtown Improvement Grants (DIG) to help them renovate the outside of their buildings.

The City of Elizabethton received the DIG grant from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. Elizabethton received twice as much funding as it received last year with a total of $300,000 for 2024.

Property owners will pay for the renovations, then they’ll be reimbursed 75% of the costs.

Assistant City Manager Logan Engle said the applications were competitive with nearly 20 properties applying, but seven businesses were chosen.

Building 520 – 520 East Elk Avenue

Brandt and Robbins Law Offices – 711 & 713 East Elk Avenue

Crossroads Craft Works – 411 East Doe Avenue

Watauga Property Group – 625 East Elk Avenue (the old post office that preceded the library)

August Muse / Appalachian Irish Dance – 518 East Elk Avenue

Roots – 705 East Elk (Old Best Portraits Building – future business)

United Way / Mamie’s Place – 544 & 546 East Elk Avenue

“Those seven applications involve a variety of different things, from exterior painting, to window replacements, to facade renovations,” Engle said. “A lot of different things are encompassed with these upgrades that these property owners are going to complete.”

David Robbins, owner and president of Brandt & Robbins P.C., said he’s glad to get the grant in Elizabethton where he started practicing law 15 years ago.

“When I acquired the building back in January, that was right at the front of the agenda, was trying to see if we could get some money to restore that [property], especially being right across from the covered bridge,” Robbins said. “It was just the place that we wanted to go ahead and make improvements and kind of change the face of downtown.

The Brandt & Robbins location in downtown Elizabethton will be a satellite office to its headquarters in Johnson City.

“We’re talking about doing a brick facade that’s going to look more like the original, with larger windows,” Robbins said. “And we’re actually going to add an awning though, and the awning is supposed to protect some of the façade and some of the windows. And just gives it a stylized look too.”

Robbins said he’s excited to serve the residents in Elizabethton and Carter County and be an addition to the legal community.

Engle said the city is excited to see the renovations and how they will enhance the overall look and growth of downtown.

“We’re really excited not only to see what they’ll do with their buildings, the aesthetic improvements that it will make to downtown, but also the economic improvements it will make to downtown,” Engle said. “Making their buildings more attractive to tenants if they’re currently vacant or enhancing, the aesthetic for a existing business in their building.”

Engle said these property owners are not only investing in their own buildings but the community as well.

“We’re seeing more and more people, whether that’s from within the region or in our own community or from beyond, through tourism efforts come to downtown Elizabethton,” Engle said. “And so that’s really exciting for us. And so we hope that the impact that these past grants, current grantees will see will just enhance that and continue to grow our community.”

Engle said for some projects, bids are being placed then renovations can start. She said they believe they’ll see work begin this summer. All projects must be completed by June 2025.

