Seven Group Holdings (ASX:SVW) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of A$0.23

The board of Seven Group Holdings Limited (ASX:SVW) has announced that it will pay a dividend of A$0.23 per share on the 13th of October. This means the dividend yield will be fairly typical at 1.6%.

See our latest analysis for Seven Group Holdings

Seven Group Holdings' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. However, Seven Group Holdings' earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 44.8%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 19%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Seven Group Holdings Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The annual payment during the last 10 years was A$0.40 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was A$0.46. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 1.4% over that duration. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

Seven Group Holdings Could Grow Its Dividend

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Seven Group Holdings has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 6.2% per annum. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

We Really Like Seven Group Holdings' Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Seven Group Holdings might even raise payments in the future. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Seven Group Holdings that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.