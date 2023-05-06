Seven Group Holdings Limited (ASX:SVW) stock most popular amongst private companies who own 57%, while individual investors hold 29%

Key Insights

Seven Group Holdings' significant private companies ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

A total of 2 investors have a majority stake in the company with 51% ownership

Recent purchases by insiders

If you want to know who really controls Seven Group Holdings Limited (ASX:SVW), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. We can see that private companies own the lion's share in the company with 57% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Individual investors, on the other hand, account for 29% of the company's stockholders.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Seven Group Holdings.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Seven Group Holdings?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Seven Group Holdings. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Seven Group Holdings, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Seven Group Holdings is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is North Aston Pty Limited with 34% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 16% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 5.3% by the third-largest shareholder.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 2 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Seven Group Holdings

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of Seven Group Holdings Limited in their own names. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. Keep in mind that it's a big company, and the insiders own AU$44m worth of shares. The absolute value might be more important than the proportional share. It is good to see board members owning shares, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 29% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 57%, of the Seven Group Holdings stock. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

