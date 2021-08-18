U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,397.75
    +3.25 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,916.00
    +29.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,868.75
    +19.50 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,156.80
    +1.80 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.42
    -1.04 (-1.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.00
    +2.60 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    23.42
    -0.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1695
    -0.0026 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2730
    +0.0150 (+1.19%)
     

  • Vix

    21.57
    +3.66 (+20.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3737
    -0.0010 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9600
    +0.2000 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,112.97
    +434.03 (+0.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,132.08
    +3.39 (+0.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,169.32
    -11.79 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,488.20
    -97.71 (-0.35%)
     

Seven Lending: Offering Alternative Mortgage Options in BC

·2 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 18, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Based on the latest stress test update on June 21, 2021 it became even more difficult for Canadians to own their dream homes as it reduced their borrowing capacity for various situations. Since many Canadians can't get financing for their desired homes from banks, there has been an increase in the demand for alternate mortgages.

Seven Lending Logo (CNW Group/Seven Lending)
Seven Lending Logo (CNW Group/Seven Lending)

Further, with the historically low mortgage rates, there are some upcoming private mortgage brokerages offering low-rate private mortgages which can help Canadians who don't qualify with a Bank with their borrowing needs.

Why is it time to buy now?

With the interest rate being as low as they are, now is the time to buy before they start going back up. On July 14th, 2021, in their article named "The Pandemic Sprint Into Mortgages" TD bank said: "Homeowners with mortgages coming due in 2023 are likely to face a much less favorable interest rate environment with benchmark government bond yields close to more 'normal' levels". With this in mind, some people might not be eligible for a Bank mortgage but there are other solutions out there. One of the best solutions is to talk to a private lender to see what kind of options are available.

What are the rates of a private lender?

The rates are always evolving with the market, and it is important to stay up to date to get the best deal. For example, in the last couple of months, the rates at Seven Lending (A BC based Mortgage Brokerage specializing in private lending) were starting at 4.39% for 1st mortgages up to 50% of the home value, and around 5.99-6.50% up to 75% of the property value.

As per Raghav Manchanda who a mortgage broker with Seven Lending which specializes in private lending:
"These are the lowest rates I have personally seen in the private lending industry. Till a few years ago we used to see big financial institutions charging clients 3-5% and for private lenders to come close to that gives our consumers so much choice and flexibility"

Such loans typically don't require any income verification. However, because these are private, they do have extra costs. There are usually fees charged by the lender & broker which is roughly 1-2% of the borrowed amount. In addition, there are legal costs, appraisal costs etc.

Who uses Private Mortgages in 2021?

As per Asim Ali, who is one of the leading mortgage brokers in the country, he has seen an increase in the number of private mortgages being done and clients looking for it. He told us in an interview:
"We are seeing an increased number of clients asking for Private mortgages. Fast turnaround times, low documentation requirements, and increased borrowing power seem to be some of the big reasons. In addition, clients who are self-employed, looking to build, or were affected with financial and life situations where a bank would say no to them regardless of their income are using private mortgages. We have had situations where a client's bank cancelled at the last minute and had to get a good private solution short term.''
Private mortgages are becoming a great second option to banks for a vast array of people looking to buy their home.

Why use Private Mortgage?

This is an upcoming option that will accommodate and help people that are not being approved by banks and more traditional channels. With low documentation, faster process and much more flexible guidelines, such companies can offer good interim solutions to clients.

SOURCE Seven Lending

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/18/c8878.html

Recommended Stories

  • CNN Swipes at Ted Cruz for 'Running Off to Cancún' After He Mocks Network's Afghanistan Reporting

    "Rather than running off to Cancun in tough times, @clarissaward is risking her life to tell the world what's happening. That's called bravery," the network wrote in a reply to Cruz

  • Nvidia Q2 revenue jumps 68% on strength of gaming and data center businesses

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down Nvidia's Q2 earnings report.

  • Robinhood announces Q2 earnings, boom in crypto trading

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down Robinhood's first earnings report since going public.&nbsp;

  • Is There Danger Ahead for These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

    Will history repeat itself?

  • Afghanistan has 22 tons of gold in a New York vault. The Taliban can’t touch it.

    The Biden administration has frozen the Afghanistan government's holdings in US banks, preventing the Taliban from accessing billions of dollars—including $1.25 in gold bullion in a New York bank vault.

  • Market Recap: Wednesday, August 18

    Stocks sank on Wednesday Wednesday, with investors digesting Federal Reserve meeting minutes that signaled officials were increasing discussions over the start of tapering their asset purchase program. Eric Lynch, managing director of Scharf Investments and Rebecca Felton, RiverFront Investment Group joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.&nbsp;

  • What Fed comments on crypto mean for the industry

    CoinDesk Managing Editor of Global Policy & Regulation Nikhilesh De reacts to the Fed's Neel Kashkari calling 95% of cryptos "fraud."

  • Cisco Earnings Matched Expectations. Why the Stock Is Falling.

    Shares of Cisco Systems fell in late trading Wednesday after reporting July quarter results and fiscal year 2022 guidance that largely matched expectations. For the quarter, Cisco (ticker: CSCO) posted revenue of $13.12 billion, up 8% from a year ago and at the high end of the company’s forecast range of 6% to 8% growth. Non-GAAP profit were 84 cents a share, toward the high end of the company’s guidance range of 81 to 85 cents a share.

  • What if you die first? 10 important financial issues for married people

    For a married couple, their Social Security benefits can consist of two workers’ benefits or a worker’s benefit and a spousal benefit. For instance, if a worker had a $2,000-a-month benefit and the spouse had $1,000, upon the death of either spouse the survivor’s benefit would be $2,000 a month. What if the surviving spouse isn’t yet age 62, which is usually the earliest age at which you can get retirement benefits?

  • UWM to accept crypto for mortgage

    UWM CEO Mat Ishbia,&nbsp;&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance to discuss United Wholesale Mortgage’s pursuit for growth within its industry and how the company’s adoption of accepting Bitcoin for mortgage payments could benefit them in the long-term.

  • Where Will Palantir Be in 5 Years?

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) is a divisive stock. The bulls believe the data mining firm will continue to expand across the government and commercial sectors, while the bears believe it's too dependent on government contracts, its commercial business faces too many competitors, and its stock is too expensive. Palantir's volatility reflects that battle.

  • Meet the Long Island guys who love unloved shopping malls

    Busted malls? They’ll pay cash. Why two guys in Long Island, New York, see a gold mine in paying all-cash for malls discarded by other property owners.

  • Key Palantir Levels To Watch As It Looks Like Its Breaking Out

    Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) shares are trading higher Wednesday after Investor’s Business Daily reported the stock as a new long idea. The company has traded along an uptrend for the past few weeks and now looks to be breaking out of a pattern. Palantir Technologies was up 5.47% at $25.28 at market close Wednesday. See Also: What's Going On With Palantir's Stock Today? Palantir Technologies Daily Chart Analysis The stock looks to be breaking out of what technical traders call an asce

  • Why Pinterest Stock Is Sliding Today

    Investors have been selling off the social media company's stock since its earnings report last month.

  • Time to Take Profits in Amazon.com (AMZN)?

    Nelson Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. In the letter, the fund discussed their economic overview, their asset transactions, tax updates, featured equity, and a special topic about the housing bubble. You can view the fund’s top 5 holdings to […]

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Bounced Back Today

    After tumbling on Tuesday, shares of Canadian lithium mining company Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) bounced right back Wednesday, achieving an 11.3% gain as of 12:40 p.m. EDT today. Yesterday, I noted that Lithium Americas' decline seemed tied to notes from Bank of America warning of the potential for lithium prices to plateau. As electric vehicle (EV) news site Electrek reports today, Tesla has just confirmed that it plans to soon open its Supercharger network of charging stations to other manufacturers' EVs.

  • Retail shareholders ask questions on Robinhood call

    Robinhood's (HOOD) earnings call included a series of previously submitted shareholder questions ranging “Will Hood pay out a dividend in the future?” to “Is Robinhood getting a crypto wallet?"

  • Cisco Stock Dips As Fiscal 2022 Revenue Guidance Shows A Slowdown

    Cisco stock slipped after earnings topped estimates but its full-year 2022 revenue guidance indicated a possible slowing in growth.

  • Why Lowe's Stock Surged Today

    Shares of Lowe's Companies (NYSE: LOW) popped 9.6% on Wednesday after the home improvement retailer delivered solid second-quarter results. Lowe's Companies is winning more business from professional contractors. "Our strong results this quarter demonstrate that our Total Home strategy is working, with U.S. sales comps up 32% on a two-year basis," CEO Marvin Ellison said in a press release.

  • ‘The Next Facebook Inc. (FB)’: 10 Undvervalued Internet Stocks with Huge Upside

    In this article, we discuss the 10 undervalued internet stocks with huge upside. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to ‘The Next Facebook’: 5 Undvervalued Internet Stocks with Huge Upside. The age of internet and social media has minted several billionaires at the market over the past decade […]