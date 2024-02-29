Seven places where house prices are rising (and where they are falling)

Belfast recorded the largest annual change in house prices - Maciej Grabowicz / EyeEm

House prices are rising in the north but falling in the south, according to Zoopla’s latest house price index.

Properties in Northern Ireland saw the biggest increase, with prices up 4.3pc year-on-year, followed by Scotland (2.2pc) and the North West (0.7pc). Prices also rose in the North East, West Midlands, Yorkshire and the Humber and Wales.

The biggest falls were recorded in the East of England (-2.1pc), South East (-1.9pc) and South West (-1.7pc).

Property prices in London were down 0.8pc between January 2023 and January 2024.

Meanwhile, the cities that enjoyed the largest annual change in house prices were Belfast, Glasgow and Edinburgh where values rose 4.5pc, 2.4pc and 2.4pc respectively.

Richard Donnell, of the property company Zoopla, said high mortgage rates had had less of an impact in areas outside of London and the South of England, where average property prices are 28pc below the UK average.

By comparison, a typical home in the East of England, South East and South West is worth £344,000, 30pc above the UK average.

“Rising mortgage rates and reduced household buying power have hit these higher-priced markets harder than more affordable places,” said Mr Donnell.

The South East and East of England have seen the largest asking price reductions of 5pc or more.

Sarah Coles, of stockbroker Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “In the south, excluding London, we’re seeing the impact of relentless eye-watering price rises over the past few years. As a result, affordability is a major problem, and we’re still seeing asking prices drop significantly.”

Zoopla also noted that growth in London had been weak over the last seven years but prices are recovering faster thanks to growing demand.

Across the country the number of house sales leapt 15pc, driven mostly by demand in the North East and London.

Although prices are rising in some regions, overall house prices are down 0.5pc year-on-year.

Lenders have been pushing up the cost of new mortgage deals recently amid concerns that economic uncertainty could delay future rate cuts.

Deals below 4pc have been taken off the market due to the rise in swap rates, an indicator of where the market thinks interest rates are headed.

Ms Coles said: “Falling mortgage rates at the end of 2023 and beginning of 2024 made the key difference in boosting market optimism, and rates are starting to rise again. They’re still only roughly where they were a year ago – and the average two-year rate is still under 5.75pc – but a rise may persuade some buyers to press pause.”