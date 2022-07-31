U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,118.00
    -15.50 (-0.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,703.00
    -122.00 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,922.00
    -49.50 (-0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,874.30
    -11.00 (-0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.93
    -0.69 (-0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,778.50
    -3.30 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    20.20
    +0.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0210
    -0.0017 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6420
    -0.0390 (-1.45%)
     

  • Vix

    21.33
    -1.00 (-4.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2164
    -0.0017 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.3760
    +0.1860 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,324.31
    -332.64 (-1.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    538.05
    -14.35 (-2.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,423.43
    +78.18 (+1.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,801.64
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

SEVEN RESEARCHERS HONORED FOR SCIENTIFIC ACHIEVEMENTS AND CONTRIBUTIONS TO THE DEMENTIA FIELD AT ALZHEIMER'S ASSOCIATION INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE

·7 min read

SAN DIEGO, July 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alzheimer's Association® will present seven awards at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference® (AAIC®) 2022, recognizing researchers for their varied expertise, noteworthy achievements and innovative contributions to the field of Alzheimer's and dementia science.

AAIC 2022 (PRNewsfoto/Alzheimer’s Association)
AAIC 2022 (PRNewsfoto/Alzheimer’s Association)

"Our understanding of dementia science today owes much to these seven researchers and their collaborators," said Maria C. Carrillo, Ph.D., chief science officer, Alzheimer's Association. "The celebration of their accomplishments and their powerful work in diverse areas of study is an inspiration to all of us in the science community as we strive to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia."

AAIC Lifetime Achievement Awards

The AAIC Lifetime Achievement Awards are named in honor of Henry Wisniewski, M.D., Ph.D.; Khalid Iqbal, Ph.D.; and Bengt Winblad, M.D., Ph.D., the co-founders of the International Conference on Alzheimer's Disease, now known as the Alzheimer's Association International Conference. These awards honor significant contributions to Alzheimer's and dementia research, either through a single scientific discovery or a body of work.

Agneta Nordberg, M.D., Ph.D., is the recipient of the Henry Wisniewski Lifetime Achievement Award. She is a professor of clinical neuroscience and director of the Nordberg Translational Molecular Imaging Lab at the Karolinska Institutet, as well as a senior consultant in geriatric medicine at Karolinska University Hospital. Her research currently focuses on developing early diagnostic biomarkers and new drug targets in Alzheimer's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders. Nordberg has contributed greatly to the field's understanding of the neurotransmitter acetylcholine's role in dementia, and has pioneered the use of brain amyloid positron emission tomography (PET) imaging to visualize abnormalities in tau protein and reactive astrogliosis.

Keith Johnson, M.D., is the recipient of the Khalid Iqbal Lifetime Achievement Award. He is a professor at Harvard Medical School, the director of molecular neuroimaging at Massachusetts General Hospital, and a neurologist at Brigham and Women's Hospital. He is the co-principal investigator of the Harvard Aging Brain Study and leads the PET component of the Alzheimer's Clinical Trials Consortium (ACTC). Johnson's pioneering neuroimaging work has contributed greatly to the understanding of tau and amyloid pathology in Alzheimer's, especially in the preclinical and early stages of the disease. His recent studies have focused on identifying the origins of tau pathology in deep brain structures and optimizing outcomes for molecular imaging in Alzheimer's disease prevention trials.

Peggye Dilworth-Anderson, Ph.D., is the recipient of the Bengt Winblad Lifetime Achievement Award. She is a professor of health policy and management (School of Public Health) and associate of the Center for Health Equity (School of Medicine) at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. She is also a co-investigator for the Alzheimer's Association's New IDEAS Study, which investigates brain amyloid PET scans in diverse populations with mild cognitive impairment and dementia. Dilworth-Anderson's research on health disparities in caregiving for Alzheimer's and other dementia and development of methods/strategies to advance an inclusive science in the study of Alzheimer's have greatly informed the conduct of culturally relevant research and has enabled wider dissemination of information about Alzheimer's and dementia in medically underserved populations.

Bill Thies Award

The Bill Thies Award for Distinguished Service to ISTAART (the Alzheimer's Association International Society to Advance Alzheimer's Research and Treatment) recognizes an ISTAART member who has provided continued and outstanding service to the ISTAART community. The award honors William (Bill) Thies, Ph.D., who passed away on Aug. 16, 2020. During his tenure from 1998 to 2020 as the Alzheimer's Association's chief medical and scientific officer, and then as senior medical science advisor, Thies was instrumental in bringing AAIC under the Association's management. He launched the peer-reviewed journal Alzheimer's & Dementia®: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association, and the Alzheimer's Association Research Roundtable.

Sandra E. Black, O.C, M.D., is the recipient of the 2022 Bill Thies Award for Distinguished Service to ISTAART. She is a professor of neurology at the Sunnybrook site, University of Toronto and director of the Dr. Sandra Black Center for Brain Resilience & Recovery at Sunnybrook Research Institute. As a stroke and cognitive neurologist, Black helped to build the Ontario Stroke System, and is site director of the Heart & Stroke Foundation Canadian Partnership for Stroke Recovery. She was the inaugural executive director of the Toronto Dementia Research Alliance, a University of Toronto network of memory clinics assessing more than 2,000 new patients annually. Black served as vice-chair and chair of the ISTAART Advisory Council between 2014 and 2018. She also co-chaired the Neuroimaging Professional Interest Area, served on the AAIC Scientific Planning Committee, and has been active in the Vascular PIA Executive Committee since its inception. Her research spans 30+ years and more than 600 papers, and has had an invaluable impact on our understanding of the connection between dementia and vascular health.

Zaven Khachaturian Award

Cynthia A. Lemere, Ph.D., is the recipient of the Zaven Khachaturian Award at AAIC 2022. This award is presented to an individual whose compelling vision, selfless dedication and extraordinary achievement has significantly advanced the field of Alzheimer's science. Lemere is an associate professor of neurology at Harvard Medical School and Brigham and Women's Hospital. Lemere's current research examines the potential for preclinical antibody treatments, vaccines and ultrasound to disrupt the formation of amyloid plaques. She also is investigating the effects of cosmic radiation on brain aging and Alzheimer's risk, in preparation for NASA's planned mission to Mars in the 2030s. As a whole, Lemere's work has contributed greatly to our understanding of the therapeutic power of the immune system to potentially prevent and treat Alzheimer's.

Inge-Grundke-Iqbal Award

Rakez Kayed, Ph.D., is this year's recipient of the Inge Grundke-Iqbal Award for Alzheimer's Research. This award is presented to the senior author of the most impactful study published in Alzheimer's research during the two calendar years preceding AAIC. Kayed is a professor of neurology and a primary investigator in the Mitchell Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases at the University of Texas, Galveston. His work focuses on the mechanisms of protein misfolding and aggregation, novel methods for studying forms of amyloid, and the role of tau in abnormal cell transmission, cell death and disease progression in Alzheimer's. He is receiving the Inge Grundke-Iqbal Award for his July 2021 paper in Cell Reports, "Tau oligomer induced HMGB1 release contributes to cellular senescence and neuropathology linked to Alzheimer's disease and frontotemporal dementia." Kayed and team found that by blocking a specific protein in the brain, they could reduce neuroinflammation and tau tangles in mice. If replicated in humans, this finding opens exciting new treatment possibilities for reducing cell death and tau abnormalities in Alzheimer's.

Blas Frangione Early Career Achievement Award

Mychael Vinicius Lourenco, Ph.D., is the 2022 recipient of the Blas Frangione Early Career Achievement Award. This award recognizes early career researchers whose cutting edge research in Alzheimer's and dementia has the potential to impact the field by propelling it in novel directions. Lourenco is an assistant professor of neuroscience and the principal investigator of the Lourenco Lab at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro. He completed his B.S., M.S., Ph.D. and postdoctoral training at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro. His innovative research focuses on how inflammation and cellular stress contribute to memory loss, as well as on the potential beneficial effects of the hormone irisin and physical exercise in Alzheimer's models.

About the Alzheimer's Association International Conference® (AAIC®)
The Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) is the world's largest gathering of researchers from around the world focused on Alzheimer's and other dementias. As a part of the Alzheimer's Association's research program, AAIC serves as a catalyst for generating new knowledge about dementia and fostering a vital, collegial research community.
AAIC 2022 home page: www.alz.org/aaic/
AAIC 2022 newsroom: www.alz.org/aaic/pressroom.asp
AAIC 2022 hashtag: #AAIC22

About the Alzheimer's Association®
The Alzheimer's Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer's care, support and research. Our mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer's and all other dementia®. Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seven-researchers-honored-for-scientific-achievements-and-contributions-to-the-dementia-field-at-alzheimers-association-international-conference-301596505.html

SOURCE Alzheimer’s Association

Recommended Stories

  • Toyota-Panasonic battery JV to buy lithium from ioneer's Nevada mine

    A joint battery venture of Toyota Motor Corp and Panasonic Corp will buy lithium from ioneer Ltd's Rhyolite Ridge mining project and use the metal to build electric vehicle batteries in the United States. The binding supply deal, announced on Sunday, is the second in less than a month for ioneer and a strong vote of confidence in a project that is racing to be the first new U.S. source of the battery metal in decades. Under the terms of the deal, ioneer will supply 4,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate annually for five years to Prime Planet Energy & Solutions (PPES), which was formed by Toyota and Panasonic in 2020 to better compete with battery market leader Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL).

  • Monkeypox Outbreak May Boost the Shares of These Companies

    (Bloomberg) -- As health authorities all over the globe search for ways to stop the monkeypox outbreak, investors are snapping up shares of companies that could benefit from the race to quell the disease. Most Read from BloombergPelosi’s Asia Itinerary Skips Mention of Taiwan StopoverChina Factory Activity Sees Shock Contraction on OutbreaksThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekBanks Used to Provide Relief From Inflation. Now They Profit BigElon Musk’s Antics Turn Owners

  • 7 Signs Someone May Have Dementia According to Experts

    Almost 14 million Americans are projected to have dementia by 2060, according to the CDC. The most common form of dementia is Alzheimer's disease, accounting for two-thirds of dementia. "Alzheimer's is a heart-breaking disease," says Yale Medicine's Christopher van Dyck, MD, a geriatric psychiatrist who conducts research in the Alzheimer's Disease Research Unit. "Dementia is a decline in cognitive function that impairs daily living, to a point where a person is no longer independent." Here are s

  • This Is the #1 Worst Costco Food Court Menu Item Right Now

    The Costco Food Court is home to the iconic hot dog, pizza, and chicken bake. It's gone through some changes recently—from the return of some beloved items to some sudden price hikes. But while it's common to flock to the line for some post-shopping fuel, the menu contains items that are higher in calories and saturated fats, potentially making it harder on your waistline.As tempting as these may seem, many of them haven't quite earned the reputation of being a healthy lunchtime selection when v

  • The New COVID Symptom You Need to Know Now

    BA.5 is driving up cases and hospitalizations in the US, and people are reporting new symptoms connected to the now-dominant Omicron subvariant. "Every time there's a new variant around, there's a lot of talk about, you know, is it going to be more or less severe? Is it going to cause different symptoms? Is it going to trick us because it's going to have new symptoms? And, generally, COVID-19 is COVID-19," says Shira Doron, MD, from Tufts Medical Center in Boston, MA. "You can see some fluctuati

  • Monkeypox Vaccine Demand Soars, and Just One Small Danish Company Makes It

    A Copenhagen company worked for nearly two decades to develop a vaccine and only six governments bought it. Bavarian Nordic A/S is the world’s sole supplier of a licensed vaccine for monkeypox. The World Health Organization in recent days declared the disease a public health emergency of international concern, the first time the group has issued that designation since the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic.

  • Eating Fish Prepared This Way May Cause Cancer, Experts Say

    Though none of us are guaranteed a clean bill of health as we age, we can do plenty of things to reduce our risk of serious chronic illnesses. In particular, lowering your cancer risk is among the most important measures you can take to ensure a long and healthy life. Maintaining a healthy diet is a key component of cancer prevention—along with quitting smoking and exercising. Now, experts are calling out particular foods that could be putting you at high risk of cancer, including fish prepared

  • 'Rebound' coronavirus cases: What to know after Biden tests positive again

    President Joe Biden is one of the latest patients to experience a "rebound" coronavirus infection following a course of Paxlovid, an antiviral used to treat people at risk of severe illness from covid-19. Rebound cases, in which someone experiences symptoms or tests positive after completing the course of the medication and testing negative, have been described as rare, but some medical experts are saying they may be more common than previously thought.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for t

  • Good News for Retirees: Lower Medicare Part B Premiums Could Be Coming

    Millions of Americans are eagerly waiting to find out how much their Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) will be for 2023. One big reason why that's the case is that Social Security's COLA calculation doesn't include Medicare Part B premiums. You might wonder how Medicare Part B premiums could possibly decline.

  • This Is the No. 1 Food That Spikes Your Stomach Cancer Risk, Experts Say

    Every year, doctors diagnose over 25,000 new cases of stomach cancer, the fifth most common type of cancer worldwide. And while many factors may increase your risk of being included in that number, experts say one of them is related to your diet. Read on to learn which type of food is linked with an increased risk of stomach cancer, and why limiting your intake could help bring that risk back down.READ THIS NEXT: This Popular Party Snack May Cause Colon Cancer, Experts Say. Certain factors can r

  • Biden under ‘strict isolation measures’ as he continues to test positive for Covid

    President feels well, White House says, after he tests positive only days after he tested negative

  • President Biden’s Covid-19 Rebounds Amid Evidence Cases Tend to Be Mild to Moderate

    Rebounds also tend to resolve without hospitalization, but researchers don’t know what causes the small number of cases.

  • Tri-Cities hospitals treating more patients for COVID. What experts say about masks

    UW Medicine doctor says this may be one of the largest surges of the whole pandemic.

  • President Biden tests positive for COVID, returns to isolation

    President Biden is self-isolating once again after an antigen test came back positive for COVID-19 Saturday morning. Mr. Biden remains symptom free and health officials say he is experiencing a "rebound case," which can happen to a small percentage of patients who are treated with the drug Paxlovid. Christina Ruffini has the details.

  • When's the Best Time to Take Your Blood Pressure?

    Consistency is most importantBy Hallie LevineWhat time should you take your blood pressure? Here’s the answer to this common question: According to the American Heart Association, the most import...

  • Pregnant mother and baby died after she was sent to ‘unsuitable ward’

    A pregnant woman and her baby died two days apart after she caught Covid and was transferred to an unsuitable ward to treat her illness, an inquest heard. Sumera Haq, 37, was eight months pregnant with her third child when she contracted coronavirus and started suffering severe stomach pain and worsening shortness of breath. Two days later, on 9 August last year, the primary school teacher was transferred to a medical ward after her respiratory function worsened, but her condition deteriorated and she suffered a cardiac arrest three days later.

  • Gottlieb predicts monkeypox will become public health failure

    Former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Scott Gottlieb penned an op-ed in the New York Times published on Saturday arguing that the United States lacks a federal infrastructure capable of dealing with public health emergencies like monkeypox and COVID-19. “Our country’s response to monkeypox ‌‌has been plagued by the same shortcomings we had with…

  • Doctor: Biden tests positive for COVID for second day in a row in ‘rebound’ case

    President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 for the second straight day, in what appears to be a rare case of “rebound” following treatment with an anti-viral drug.

  • Conservatives skeptical of covid vaccines battle to lead a hospital

    SARASOTA, Fla - When his blood oxygen dropped to what he described as a critically low level in September, Victor Rohe knew he had "a bad case of covid." But like growing numbers of conservatives here in southwest Florida, Rohe didn't trust the doctors at Sarasota Memorial Hospital to treat him, even though it's part of one of the state's largest and highest ranked medical systems.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. Rohe,

  • Swimming gives your brain a boost – but scientists don't know yet why it's better than other aerobic activities

    Swimming offers a host of beneficial effects on the brain. Stanislaw Pytel/Stone via Getty ImagesIt’s no secret that aerobic exercise can help stave off some of the ravages of aging. But a growing body of research suggests that swimming might provide a unique boost to brain health. Regular swimming has been shown to improve memory, cognitive function, immune response and mood. Swimming may also help repair damage from stress and forge new neural connections in the brain. But scientists are still