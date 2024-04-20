Seven residential properties in western Stark sell for $300,000 or more

Sold Home For Sale Real Estate Sign in Front of Beautiful New House.

Seven residential properties sold for $300,000 or more, according to the latest real estate transfers filed with the Stark County Auditor's Office.

Three properties were in Jackson Township, two were in Perry Township, one was in Massillon and one was in Lawrence Township. The most expensive property sold for $603,000 in Jackson Township.

The transfers cover March 23 to March 29.

Bethlehem Township

Crnic William Rob Jr & Karin from Beam Jason & Lambert-Beam Nicole, 2606 Tanganyika Trl, $13,000.

Hunt Robert A from Mauger Wros Roger B & Carolyn N, 230 C St Nav Vil, $12,500.

Mhca Homes LLC from Catalyst Home Finance LLC, 6000 Beth Ave SW Lot 46, $31,046.

Morris Lisa & Andrew & Finley Kristin & from Springwood Lake Camp Club Property, 2011 Uganda Pkwy, $5,400.

Snow Daniel David Jr from Leglise Debra J, 57 Canal St W, $130,000.

Canal Fulton

Klintworth Brandon & Allison from Schaeffer Janet M, 695 Market St W, $180,000.

Jackson Township

BG Custom Homes Inc from Wilkins Tonya R & Thomas L Jr Ttees, 5930 Springlake Rd NW, $160,000.

Brown Ashton from Rivas Eric A & Cassandra N, 6422 Stoneywood Cir NW, $603,000.

Charles Layne Properties LLC from Kinsley Robert L, 5316 East BLVD NW, $233,500.

Helline Jeremy W from Manderine James E, 6774 Palmer Dr NW, $220,000.

Judge James & Brianna K from Barkheimer Realty Ltd, 7345 Celina St NW, $251,100.

K Hovnanian at Heritage Park LLC from A List Land Development LLC, 7042 Heritage Park Ave NW, $152,000.

K Hovnanian at Heritage Park LLC from A List Land Development LLC, 8916 Camden Rd NW, $152,000.

Lehman Aaron J & Emily from Honaker Faith Ttee, 8169 Milmont St NW, $215,000.

Quinn John T & Tiffany from Gabrail Nashat Y Ttee, parcel 1621719 Bertram Ave NW, $200,000.

Reinhart Cory L & Best Reinhart Katianne from Walters Harold E, 3928 Hyatt Ave NW, $271,000.

Rose Patricia from Mast Donald C & Antoinette, 3396 Stillwater Ave NW, $295,000.

Sexton D Stefanie from Schrickel William A, 3749 Old Hickory Ave NW Condo 1a, $320,000.

Slater Kirk G & Susan G from K Hovnanian at Heritage Park LLC, 8924 Camden Rd NW, $102,000.

Veitch Brian from Mauro Philip G & Mary C, 9678 Emerald Brook Cir NW, $320,000.

Lawrence Township

Richardson-Turnure Jessica L from Gentry Russell G & Melissa Y, 8820 Timberlink Rd NW, $339,000.

Walent Joshua from Heslin Christopher, 8535 Leaver Ave NW, $200,000.

Massillon

820 State Avenue LLC from Mills Nichole M, 820 State Ave NE, $193,000.

Aaron Corban J from Barkheimer Realty Ltd, 308 12th St NW, $110,000.

Colliflower Ryan J & Melanie K from Margazano Nicholas v, 2144 Priscilla Ave NW, $160,000.

Story continues

Global Property Solutions LLC from France Mike A, 909 Duncan St SW, $43,000.

Grad Richard from Updike Melody, 51 Rolling Park Dr N, $2,500.

H W Hunter Properties VI LLC from Weller Nathan J, 216 Wales Rd NE, $72,600.

Jones Ashley from JW Masonry LLC, 421 12th St NW, $127,500.

Lutz Kirk & Ellen from Jenkins-Mccallum Amanda L, 2460 Malone Ave SE, $365,000.

Most Jennifer L from NVR Inc A Virginia Corporation, 1792 Heron Creek St NW, $292,055.

Mullen Dominic from Ruegg Lucas A, 1342 Tremont Ave SW, $119,000.

Neo Home Buyers Inc from Destefano John J Jr Rohr Mary E, 33 Woodland Ave SE, $45,000.

NVR Inc from Lockhart A R Development Co, 1805 Heron Creek St NW, $59,000.

Rinker Ronald Christopher from Haley Derrell R & Henzel Linda L, 357 Delaware Ave NE, $143,000.

Rudy Megan Jean from Flood Aydan Michael, 221 Willow Ave NE, $144,000.

Wirth Kayla from Thomas Elisabeth, 166 Rolling Park Dr, $1,000.

Perry Township

J&J Home Renovation LLC from Mcguire Megan T & Sarah A, 4855 4th St NW, $102,500.

Jenkins-Mccallum Amanda Lea & from TNC Renovations LLC, 1804 Pineknoll Ave NW, $300,000.

Margazano Brehana & Nicholas from Lutz David A, 5614 Darletta St SW, $295,000.

Ream Michael A Jr & Arnold Taylor from Luke Mary J, 4080 Prosway Ave SW, $329,900.

Salapack Kristi L from Changet Gregory A & Darcy L, 2503 List St NW, $240,000.

United States Bargain Hunters LLC from Wigginton Andrew W, 201 Leonard Ave SW, $215,000.

Sugar Creek Township

Cavanaugh Diane E & Curran R from Loretto Kathryn T, 474 Tuscarawas St, $245,000.

Detweiler Sandy D & Miller A Mabel from Sulentich William D Succ Ttee, 330 Park Dr, $217,000.

Detweiler Sandy D & Miller A Mabel from Sulentich William D Succ Ttee, parcel 10014365 Park Dr SE, $217,000.

Hershberger Katlyn R & Amos & Yoder from Troyer Wayne R & Rhonda J, 119 2nd Ave NW, $225,000.

Modarelli Michale Anthony from via Lonnie R II, 292 2nd St SW, $180,000.

Porter Joseph from Ewing Joshua D, 8021 Manchester Ave SW #28, $1,000.

Tuscarawas Township

Jovanovic Michael Aka Mike I & from Jovanovic Michale & Cet Steve N & Cet FR, 1031 Highlander St NW, $5,000.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Residential properties in western Stark sell for $300,000 or more