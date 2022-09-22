U.S. markets close in 5 hours 48 minutes

SEVEN TOP FALL FESTIVALS AND FAIRS IN NASHVILLE'S BIG BACK YARD

0
·3 min read

National Banana Pudding Festival Takes Place Oct. 1-2

LEIPER'S FORK, Tenn., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nashville's Big Back Yard offers fall travelers some of the season's best outdoor festivals and adventures, including the National Banana Pudding Festival. Enjoy "The Puddin' Path," where guests sample 10 scrumptious banana pudding recipes for just $5. Oct. 1-2 in Centerville, Tenn.

Nashville's Big Back Yard Logo (PRNewsfoto/Nashville’s Big Back Yard)
Nashville's Big Back Yard Logo (PRNewsfoto/Nashville’s Big Back Yard)

Plan a trip to Nashville's Big Back Yard to enjoy the fall season and great festivals with music, BBQ and arts & crafts.

Nashville's Big Back Yard is a fall splendor, with more than 50 species of deciduous trees showcased along scenic vistas, rivers, streams, parks and natural areas. NBBY is anchored by 100 miles of the historic Natchez Trace Parkway. Plan your fall trip to Nashville's Big Back Yard.

Middle Tennessee District Fair 
In its 112th year of operation, the fair celebrates a long history of delivering a state fair experience with a county fair impact, in Lawrenceburg, Tenn, Sept. 23Oct. 1. The fair brings attractions, great food, and top entertainment, including headliner Granger Smith at 7 p.m., Sept. 30, performing his No. 1 hit "Backroad Song."

Shoals Fest
This boutique event is one of the south's premiere music festivals. Your host, the ever-inspiring Jason Isbell, brings his music and friends to celebrate in his home state of Alabama. Multiple artists, including Brittney Spencer, Amanda Shires, Kingfish, and Nathaniel Rateliff, join Isbell and the 400 Unit Oct. 1-2, McFarland Park, Florence, Ala. Get tickets.

Hohenwald Oktober Heritage Festival 
This annual German-themed festival takes place Oct. 7-8, and features local musicians, arts & crafts vendors and great festival food. In addition to the festival, a 20-mile yard sale along Highway 20 is another reason to plan your trip to Hohenwald, Tenn.

Fork Fest
Featuring the incomparable Mike Farris and the Fortunate Few, this one-day event takes place in the historic village of Leiper's Fork, Tenn, Oct. 9. Come early to stroll, shop and eat. Music kicks-off at 2 p.m. with The Deltaz in the Lawnchair Theatre. Free event, rain or shine.

Mid-South BBQ Festival
Mount Pleasant's Mid-South BBQ Festival celebrates all things BBQ, with competitors coming from far and wide to show-off their smokin' skills. Great food dominates this festival, but it is topped off with music, arts & crafts, a kid's zone and the century bike ride. Oct. 14-15, in Mount Pleasant, Tenn.

Alabama Renaissance Faire
This thrilling event in Florence, Ala., Oct. 22-23, educates and celebrates the Renaissance. It is family-friendly, with 100+ merchants and food vendors, performers from all over the country, delicious food, crafts and much more.

Visit Nashville's Big Back Yard

Lodging options:
The Commodore Hotel in Linden, TN
Gun Runner in Florence, AL
The Stricklin in Florence, AL
Pot N' Kettle Cottages in Leiper's Fork, TN
Marriott Shoals Hotel & Spa in Florence, AL

Dining options:
Odette- Florence, AL
1892 - Leiper's Fork, TN
Fish Camp - Centerville, TN
360 Grille – Florence, AL
Mt. Pleasant Grille - Mount Pleasant, TN

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seven-top-fall-festivals-and-fairs-in-nashvilles-big-back-yard-301630509.html

SOURCE Nashville’s Big Back Yard

