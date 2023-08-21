U.S. markets closed

Sevens Atelier First Half 2023 Earnings: S$0.004 loss per share (vs S$0.003 loss in 1H 2022)

Simply Wall St
·1 min read

Sevens Atelier (Catalist:5EW) First Half 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: S$6.52m (up by S$6.31m from 1H 2022).

  • Net loss: S$935.0k (loss widened by 62% from 1H 2022).

  • S$0.004 loss per share (further deteriorated from S$0.003 loss in 1H 2022).

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Sevens Atelier's share price is broadly unchanged from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

It's necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Sevens Atelier (at least 2 which are a bit concerning), and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

