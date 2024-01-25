Several businesses burglarized overnight on North Side, Chicago police say

At least five businesses were burglarized overnight on the North Side with the robbers smashing the glass doors to make off with merchandise, Chicago police said.

The latest burglary happened shortly before 5:30 a.m. Thursday at a business in the 1500 block of North Wells Street in the Near North neighborhood, police said.

Two male suspects broke the a window to make entry before stealing merchandise and fleeing in a maroon SUV, possibly a Dodge, police said.

Shortly before 3:30 a.m., a cosmetic store in the 3400 block of North Southport Avenue in the Lakeview neighborhood was hit. Officers responded to a call of a burglary and found the front glass door shattered. Once conducting a walkthrough of the store, officers noted merchandise was stolen.

Around the same time the cosmetic store was burglarized a liquor store on the same block fell victim to thieves, police said. The liquor stores glass door also was shattered and burglars had stolen merchandise, police said.

About 3 a.m., a clothing store in the 100 block of North Peoria Street in the Greektown neighborhood was burglarized. Officers said the front glass door was shattered, and merchandise was stolen.

The fifth reported burglary happened about 1:25 a.m. at liquor store in the Sheffield Neighbors neighborhood in the 2100 block of North Halsted Street, police said. The glass door was shattered and merchandise also was stolen, police said.

No one was in custody for any of the robberies and detectives were investigating.