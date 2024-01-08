Several Factors Led to Sea Ltd’s (SE) Decline

Artisan Partners, an investment management company, released its “Artisan Developing World Fund” fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the fund (Investor Class) returned 11.79% compared to 7.86% for the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The fund has returned 95.52% cumulatively since June 30, 2015, compared to a 29.14% return for the benchmark. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

In its Q4 2023 investor letter, Artisan Developing World Fund featured stocks such as Sea Limited (NYSE:SE). Headquartered in Singapore, Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) engages in digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses. On January 5, 2024, Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) stock closed at $37.91 per share. One-month return of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) was 0.11%, and its shares lost 28.53% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) has a market capitalization of $21.562 billion.

Artisan Developing World Fund stated the following regarding Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

“Bottom contributors to performance for the quarter included Southeast Asian e-commerce leader Sea Limited (NYSE:SE). Sea was negatively impacted by rising investment spend, and TikTok’s announcement of a partnership with Tokopedia which resulted in the relaunch of TikTok Shop in Indonesia.”

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 55 hedge fund portfolios held Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) at the end of third quarter which was 62 in the previous quarter.

We discussed Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in another article and shared Lakehouse Global Growth Fund's views on the company. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q4 2023 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

