Several Factors That Promoted FormFactor (FORM)

TimesSquare Capital Management, an equity investment management company, released its “U.S. Small Cap Growth Strategy” fourth-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the quarter the fund returned 9.15% (net), compared to a 12.75% return for the Russell 2000 Growth Index. For the year, the fund returned 15.96% (net) compared to 18.66% for the index. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

TimesSquare Capital U.S. Small Cap Growth Strategy featured stocks like FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) in the fourth quarter 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Livermore, California, FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) manufactures probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems. On March 20, 2024, FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) stock closed at $41.99 per share. One-month return of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) was 0.43%, and its shares gained 41.81% of their value over the last 52 weeks. FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) has a market capitalization of $3.258 billion.

TimesSquare Capital U.S. Small Cap Growth Strategy stated the following regarding FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Lastly, we added a new holding with FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM), which manufactures consumable interfaces between semiconductors and testing equipment. FormFactor’s probe cards and probe stations connect the highly specialized testing equipment with semiconductor wafers, and the cards are disposed of after testing. FormFactor has limited competition and should benefit from projected growth in chip volumes and complexity."

At the end of the fourth quarter, FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) was held by 19 hedge fund portfolios, compared to 17 in the previous quarter, according to our database.

