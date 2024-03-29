Several Factors Pushed CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) in Q4

TimesSquare Capital Management, an equity investment management company, released its “U.S. Mid Cap Growth Strategy” fourth-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the strategy underperformed the Russell Midcap Growth Index and returned 13.66% (gross) and 13.44% (net) while the index return was -14.55%. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

TimesSquare Capital U.S. Mid Cap Growth Strategy featured stocks like CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) in the Q4 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel, CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) is a software-based security solutions provider. On March 28, 2024, CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) stock closed at $265.63 per share. One-month return of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) was 0.71%, and its shares gained 86.81% of their value over the last 52 weeks. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has a market capitalization of $11.239 billion.

TimesSquare Capital U.S. Mid Cap Growth Strategy stated the following regarding CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Across the Information Technology universe, we seek companies possessing differentiated capabilities, products, and services. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) develops and markets software-based security solutions and services. Another beat and raise quarter led to a 34% jump in their shares. Of note, subscription revenues grew nicely. Another incremental driver was privileged access management, where CyberArk has a dominant share. Of note, MGM installed CyberArk’s system as a corrective measure after their high-profile breach."

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. At the end of the fourth quarter, CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) was held by 50 hedge fund portfolios, compared to 32 in the previous quarter, according to our database.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.