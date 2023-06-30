Several Insiders Invested In AnnAik Flagging Positive News

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in AnnAik Limited's (Catalist:A52) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

AnnAik Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by COO, Finance Director & Executive Director Kim Keang Ng for S$102k worth of shares, at about S$0.07 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (S$0.08), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

While AnnAik insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Have AnnAik Insiders Traded Recently?

There was some insider buying at AnnAik over the last quarter. COO, Finance Director & Executive Director Kim Keang Ng bought S$11k worth of shares in that time. It's great to see that insiders are only buying, not selling. But in this case the amount purchased means the recent transaction may not be very meaningful on its own.

Does AnnAik Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. AnnAik insiders own 62% of the company, currently worth about S$14m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The AnnAik Insider Transactions Indicate?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). That said, the purchases were not large. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, AnnAik insiders feel good about the company's future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for AnnAik (1 is potentially serious) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

