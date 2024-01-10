Several Insiders Invested In Apollo Minerals Flagging Positive News

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Apollo Minerals Limited (ASX:AON), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Apollo Minerals

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Non-Executive Chairman Ian Middlemas bought AU$216k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.045 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.03. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Apollo Minerals insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

ASX:AON Insider Trading Volume January 10th 2024

Does Apollo Minerals Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 19% of Apollo Minerals shares, worth about AU$3.8m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Apollo Minerals Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Apollo Minerals shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders do have a stake in Apollo Minerals and their transactions don't cause us concern. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs (1 is potentially serious!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Apollo Minerals.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

