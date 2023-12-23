Several Insiders Invested In Avaron Mining Flagging Positive News

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Avaron Mining Corp.'s (CVE:AVR) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Avaron Mining Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by President Miloje Vicentijevic was not their only acquisition of Avaron Mining shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid CA$0.12 per share in a CA$97k purchase. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of CA$0.07. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Avaron Mining insiders were buying shares, but not selling. Their average price was about CA$0.097. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

TSXV:AVR Insider Trading Volume December 23rd 2023

Insiders At Avaron Mining Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider buying at Avaron Mining. President Miloje Vicentijevic purchased CA$39k worth of shares in that period. It's great to see that insiders are only buying, not selling. But the amount invested in the last three months isn't enough for us too put much weight on it, as a single factor.

Does Avaron Mining Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Avaron Mining insiders own about CA$397k worth of shares (which is 41% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Avaron Mining Tell Us?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. That said, the purchases were not large. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Avaron Mining insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 5 warning signs for Avaron Mining and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

