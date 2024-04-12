Several Insiders Invested In Bank of Marin Bancorp Flagging Positive News

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Chairman of the Board William McDevitt made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$137k worth of shares at a price of US$15.40 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$14.85 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. We note that William McDevitt was both the biggest buyer and the biggest seller.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$349k for 22.89k shares. On the other hand they divested 6.00k shares, for US$120k. Overall, Bank of Marin Bancorp insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 11% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares, worth about US$27m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Bank of Marin Bancorp Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in Bank of Marin Bancorp and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Bank of Marin Bancorp and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

