Several Insiders Invested In Berry Global Group Flagging Positive News

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Berry Global Group, Inc.'s (NYSE:BERY) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Berry Global Group

Notably, that recent purchase by Kevin Kwilinski is the biggest insider purchase of Berry Global Group shares that we've seen in the last year. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$57.98 per share to be enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. The good news for Berry Global Group share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

In the last twelve months Berry Global Group insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Berry Global Group Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Berry Global Group insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought US$343k worth of shares. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Does Berry Global Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Berry Global Group insiders own 0.3% of the company, worth about US$19m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Berry Global Group Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Berry Global Group insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Berry Global Group. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Berry Global Group (1 is a bit concerning) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

