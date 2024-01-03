Several Insiders Invested In Blue Foundry Bancorp Flagging Positive News

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Blue Foundry Bancorp's (NASDAQ:BLFY) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

See our latest analysis for Blue Foundry Bancorp

Blue Foundry Bancorp Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Executive VP & Chief Risk Officer Robert Rowe made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$58k worth of shares at a price of US$11.62 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$9.95). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Blue Foundry Bancorp insiders were buying shares, but not selling. They paid about US$9.56 on average. These transactions show that insiders have confidence to invest their own money in the stock, albeit at slightly below the recent price. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Blue Foundry Bancorp is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Does Blue Foundry Bancorp Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. From our data, it seems that Blue Foundry Bancorp insiders own 4.1% of the company, worth about US$9.2m. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

Story continues

So What Does This Data Suggest About Blue Foundry Bancorp Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Blue Foundry Bancorp insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more Blue Foundry Bancorp stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Blue Foundry Bancorp. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Blue Foundry Bancorp (1 is a bit concerning) you should be aware of.

But note: Blue Foundry Bancorp may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.