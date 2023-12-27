Several Insiders Invested In Canadian Premium Sand Flagging Positive News

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Canadian Premium Sand Inc. (CVE:CPS), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Canadian Premium Sand

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Vice President of Corporate Development Anshul Vishal for CA$66k worth of shares, at about CA$0.56 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of CA$0.30. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months Canadian Premium Sand insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

TSXV:CPS Insider Trading Volume December 27th 2023

Insiders At Canadian Premium Sand Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider buying at Canadian Premium Sand. President Glenn Leroux purchased CA$24k worth of shares in that period. We like it when there are only buyers, and no sellers. But the amount invested in the last three months isn't enough for us too put much weight on it, as a single factor.

Does Canadian Premium Sand Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 6.8% of Canadian Premium Sand shares, worth about CA$1.7m, according to our data. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Canadian Premium Sand Tell Us?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Canadian Premium Sand insiders bought more shares in the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Canadian Premium Sand. To that end, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with Canadian Premium Sand (including 3 which make us uncomfortable).

