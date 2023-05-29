Several Insiders Invested In A-Cap Energy Flagging Positive News \

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of A-Cap Energy Limited (ASX:ACB), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

A-Cap Energy Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Non-Executive Director Michael Liu bought AU$528k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.071 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.045 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months A-Cap Energy insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. From looking at our data, insiders own AU$1.7m worth of A-Cap Energy stock, about 3.0% of the company. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About A-Cap Energy Insiders?

The fact that there have been no A-Cap Energy insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think A-Cap Energy insiders are doubting the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing A-Cap Energy. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for A-Cap Energy (1 is significant!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

