Several Insiders Invested In Cass Information Systems Flagging Positive News

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Cass Information Systems Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The President Martin Resch made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$80k worth of shares at a price of US$37.50 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$36.52 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Cass Information Systems insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Cass Information Systems

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Cass Information Systems insiders own about US$16m worth of shares. That equates to 3.1% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Cass Information Systems Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Cass Information Systems shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in Cass Information Systems and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Cass Information Systems.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

