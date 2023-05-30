Several Insiders Invested In Collins Foods Flagging Positive News \

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Collins Foods Limited (ASX:CKF), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Collins Foods Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Non-Executive Director Kevin William Perkins for AU$160k worth of shares, at about AU$8.01 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is AU$8.57. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. Happily, the Collins Foods insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

While Collins Foods insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Collins Foods insiders own about AU$68m worth of shares. That equates to 6.8% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Collins Foods Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Collins Foods shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Collins Foods insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example - Collins Foods has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

