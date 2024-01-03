Several Insiders Invested In Community West Bancshares Flagging Positive News

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Community West Bancshares' (NASDAQ:CWBC) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Community West Bancshares

The Independent Chairman of the Board William Peeples made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$110k worth of shares at a price of US$11.06 each. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$17.21), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 20.35k shares for US$235k. But insiders sold 4.79k shares worth US$63k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Community West Bancshares insiders. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Community West Bancshares Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Community West Bancshares insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought US$71k worth of shares. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Insider Ownership Of Community West Bancshares

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 24% of Community West Bancshares shares, worth about US$37m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Community West Bancshares Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Community West Bancshares we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs (1 is significant!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Community West Bancshares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

