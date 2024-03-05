Several Insiders Invested In DATA Communications Management Flagging Positive News

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in DATA Communications Management Corp.'s (TSE:DCM) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At DATA Communications Management

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when President Richard Kellam bought CA$100k worth of shares at a price of CA$3.00 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (CA$3.58), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 101.80k shares for CA$305k. But they sold 20.80k shares for CA$63k. In total, DATA Communications Management insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of DATA Communications Management

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. DATA Communications Management insiders own about CA$45m worth of shares. That equates to 23% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At DATA Communications Management Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no DATA Communications Management insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think DATA Communications Management insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing DATA Communications Management. For example - DATA Communications Management has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

