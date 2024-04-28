Several Insiders Invested In DelphX Capital Markets Flagging Positive News

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in DelphX Capital Markets Inc.'s (CVE:DELX) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

DelphX Capital Markets Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Non-Executive Independent Director Salim Hasham made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CA$204k worth of shares at a price of CA$0.08 each. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of CA$0.11. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

In the last twelve months DelphX Capital Markets insiders were buying shares, but not selling. Their average price was about CA$0.11. These transactions show that insiders have confidence to invest their own money in the stock, albeit at slightly below the recent price. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At DelphX Capital Markets Have Bought Stock Recently

We saw some DelphX Capital Markets insider buying shares in the last three months. Non-Executive Independent Director Salim Hasham bought CA$25k worth of shares in that time. We like it when there are only buyers, and no sellers. However, in this case the amount invested recently is quite small.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that DelphX Capital Markets insiders own 21% of the company, worth about CA$3.7m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About DelphX Capital Markets Insiders?

Our data shows a little insider buying, but no selling, in the last three months. The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders do have a stake in DelphX Capital Markets and their transactions don't cause us concern. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we've found that DelphX Capital Markets has 5 warning signs (2 are a bit concerning!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

