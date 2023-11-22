Several Insiders Invested In Delta Lithium Flagging Positive News

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Delta Lithium Limited's (ASX:DLI) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Delta Lithium Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Amanda Croser is the biggest insider purchase of Delta Lithium shares that we've seen in the last year. That implies that an insider found the current price of AU$0.48 per share to be enticing. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. Happily, the Delta Lithium insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months Delta Lithium insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders At Delta Lithium Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Delta Lithium. In total, insiders bought AU$421k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Based on our data, Delta Lithium insiders have about 1.7% of the stock, worth approximately AU$4.5m. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Delta Lithium Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Delta Lithium stock. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Delta Lithium (2 make us uncomfortable!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

