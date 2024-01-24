Several Insiders Invested In Everyday People Financial Flagging Positive News

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Everyday People Financial Corp.'s (CVE:EPF) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Check out our latest analysis for Everyday People Financial

Everyday People Financial Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the President, Barret Reykdal, for CA$114k worth of shares, at about CA$0.27 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of CA$0.49, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 5.4% of Barret Reykdal's stake. Barret Reykdal was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 1.11m shares for CA$427k. But they sold 423.50k shares for CA$114k. Overall, Everyday People Financial insiders were net buyers during the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Everyday People Financial is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Are Everyday People Financial Insiders Buying Or Selling?

There was only a small bit of insider buying, worth CA$2.8k, in the last three months. So it is hard to draw any conclusion about how insiders are feeling about the stock, from these recent trades.

Story continues

Insider Ownership Of Everyday People Financial

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Everyday People Financial insiders own 18% of the company, worth about CA$10m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Everyday People Financial Tell Us?

Our data shows a little insider buying, but no selling, in the last three months. The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders own shares in Everyday People Financial and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Everyday People Financial. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Everyday People Financial you should be aware of, and 1 of these makes us a bit uncomfortable.

Of course Everyday People Financial may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.