Several Insiders Invested In Excite Technology Services Flagging Positive News

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Excite Technology Services Limited (ASX:EXT), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Excite Technology Services

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Carl Charalambous bought AU$118k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.0057 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of AU$0.008. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Excite Technology Services insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Excite Technology Services Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Excite Technology Services. Specifically, insider Carl Charalambous bought AU$118k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Excite Technology Services insiders own about AU$5.6m worth of shares (which is 50% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Excite Technology Services Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Excite Technology Services insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. Nice! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Excite Technology Services you should be aware of, and 3 of them don't sit too well with us.

