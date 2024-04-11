Several Insiders Invested In Financial Institutions Flagging Positive News

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Financial Institutions, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FISI) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Financial Institutions Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Robert Latella for US$151k worth of shares, at about US$15.06 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$16.81), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Financial Institutions insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Financial Institutions Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From our data, it seems that Financial Institutions insiders own 2.8% of the company, worth about US$7.8m. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Financial Institutions Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Financial Institutions insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think Financial Institutions insiders are doubting the company. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Financial Institutions, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

