Several Insiders Invested In Finexia Financial Group Flagging Positive News

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Finexia Financial Group Limited's (ASX:FNX) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Check out our latest analysis for Finexia Financial Group

Finexia Financial Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Executive Chairman & Company Secretary Neil Sheather made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$201k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.24 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of AU$0.27. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. The good news for Finexia Financial Group share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

In the last twelve months Finexia Financial Group insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Finexia Financial Group is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Insiders At Finexia Financial Group Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Finexia Financial Group insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Overall, two insiders shelled out AU$297k for shares in the company -- and none sold. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Story continues

Does Finexia Financial Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Finexia Financial Group insiders own about AU$3.8m worth of shares. That equates to 30% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Finexia Financial Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Finexia Financial Group we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Finexia Financial Group. Our analysis shows 5 warning signs for Finexia Financial Group (2 are a bit unpleasant!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.