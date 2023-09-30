Several Insiders Invested In Fitzroy River Flagging Positive News

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Fitzroy River Corporation Limited (ASX:FZR), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Fitzroy River Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Non-Executive Director Susan Thomas bought AU$421k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.13 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of AU$0.15. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

While Fitzroy River insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Fitzroy River Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Fitzroy River insiders own 48% of the company, currently worth about AU$7.8m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Fitzroy River Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Fitzroy River shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Fitzroy River insiders feel good about the company's future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for Fitzroy River (2 can't be ignored!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

