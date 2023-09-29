Several Insiders Invested In FleetPartners Group Flagging Positive News

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in FleetPartners Group Limited's (ASX:FPR) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At FleetPartners Group

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Non-Executive Director Russell Shields for AU$97k worth of shares, at about AU$1.95 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of AU$2.73. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

While FleetPartners Group insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does FleetPartners Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our data suggests FleetPartners Group insiders own 1.0% of the company, worth about AU$6.7m. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The FleetPartners Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded FleetPartners Group shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think FleetPartners Group insiders are doubting the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for FleetPartners Group (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about.

