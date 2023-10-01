Several Insiders Invested In Frenkel Topping Group Flagging Positive News

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Frenkel Topping Group Plc's (LON:FEN) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Frenkel Topping Group

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when MD & Executive Director Mark Holt bought UK£70k worth of shares at a price of UK£0.54 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is UK£0.59. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 155.00k shares worth UK£87k. But insiders sold 25.00k shares worth UK£17k. Overall, Frenkel Topping Group insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Frenkel Topping Group Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Frenkel Topping Group insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. MD & Executive Director Mark Holt spent UK£70k on stock, and there wasn't any selling. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Does Frenkel Topping Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. From looking at our data, insiders own UK£1.5m worth of Frenkel Topping Group stock, about 2.1% of the company. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Frenkel Topping Group Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Frenkel Topping Group stock. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Frenkel Topping Group that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

