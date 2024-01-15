Several Insiders Invested In GB Group Flagging Positive News

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in GB Group plc's (LON:GBG) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At GB Group

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Non-Executive Chairman Richard Longdon bought UK£100k worth of shares at a price of UK£3.33 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being UK£2.74). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months GB Group insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

AIM:GBG Insider Trading Volume January 15th 2024

Insiders At GB Group Have Bought Stock Recently

We saw some GB Group insider buying shares in the last three months. CFO & Director David Ward shelled out UK£23k for shares in that time. It's good to see the insider buying, as well as the lack of recent sellers. However, in this case the amount invested recently is quite small.

Does GB Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data suggests GB Group insiders own 0.2% of the company, worth about UK£1.4m. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At GB Group Tell Us?

Our data shows a little insider buying, but no selling, in the last three months. The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if GB Group insiders bought more shares in the company. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

