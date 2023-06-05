Several Insiders Invested In UP Global Sourcing Holdings Flagging Positive News \

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc's (LON:UPGS) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At UP Global Sourcing Holdings

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Non-Executive Director Robbie Bell for UK£120k worth of shares, at about UK£1.20 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of UK£1.22. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months UP Global Sourcing Holdings insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Have UP Global Sourcing Holdings Insiders Traded Recently?

We've only seen a tiny insider purchase valued at UK£3.3k, in the last three months. So it is hard to draw any conclusion about how insiders are feeling about the stock, from these recent trades.

Insider Ownership Of UP Global Sourcing Holdings

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that UP Global Sourcing Holdings insiders own 43% of the company, worth about UK£45m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About UP Global Sourcing Holdings Insiders?

Our data shows a little insider buying, but no selling, in the last three months. Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like UP Global Sourcing Holdings insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with UP Global Sourcing Holdings and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

