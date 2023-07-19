Several Insiders Invested In Green Critical Minerals Flagging Positive News

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Green Critical Minerals Limited (ASX:GCM), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Green Critical Minerals Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Executive Chairman Leon Pretorius for AU$193k worth of shares, at about AU$0.012 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of AU$0.016. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

While Green Critical Minerals insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our data indicates that Green Critical Minerals insiders own about AU$1.6m worth of shares (which is 10% of the company). We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Do The Green Critical Minerals Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think Green Critical Minerals insiders are doubting the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Green Critical Minerals (of which 3 are significant!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

