Several Insiders Invested In Identitii Flagging Positive News

Identitii Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Frederick Bart bought AU$206k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.01 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of AU$0.012. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Identitii insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Identitii insiders own 40% of the company, worth about AU$2.1m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Identitii Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Identitii insiders think the business has merit. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for Identitii (4 don't sit too well with us) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

