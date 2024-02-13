Several Insiders Invested In Legacy Minerals Holdings Flagging Positive News

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Legacy Minerals Holdings Limited (ASX:LGM), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Legacy Minerals Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by David Carland was the biggest purchase of Legacy Minerals Holdings shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That implies that an insider found the current price of AU$0.14 per share to be enticing. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. Happily, the Legacy Minerals Holdings insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

While Legacy Minerals Holdings insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Legacy Minerals Holdings Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Legacy Minerals Holdings. Overall, four insiders shelled out AU$190k for shares in the company -- and none sold. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Legacy Minerals Holdings insiders own 37% of the company, worth about AU$5.4m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Legacy Minerals Holdings Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Legacy Minerals Holdings we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Our analysis shows 5 warning signs for Legacy Minerals Holdings (3 are a bit concerning!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

