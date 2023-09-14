Several Insiders Invested In Mattioli Woods Flagging Positive News

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Mattioli Woods plc's (LON:MTW) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Mattioli Woods Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Co-Founder Ian Mattioli for UK£198k worth of shares, at about UK£5.48 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (UK£6.20), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 67.86k shares for UK£386k. On the other hand they divested 30.85k shares, for UK£184k. Overall, Mattioli Woods insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Mattioli Woods

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 11% of Mattioli Woods shares, worth about UK£34m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Mattioli Woods Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Mattioli Woods shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders do have a stake in Mattioli Woods and their transactions don't cause us concern. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Mattioli Woods that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

