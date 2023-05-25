Several Insiders Invested In National Express Group Flagging Positive News \

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in National Express Group PLC's (LON:NEX) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At National Express Group

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Group General Counsel & Company Secretary Simon Callander for UK£94k worth of shares, at about UK£1.89 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than UK£1.14 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 105.00k shares worth UK£189k. On the other hand they divested 5.62k shares, for UK£13k. In total, National Express Group insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does National Express Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our information indicates that National Express Group insiders own about UK£398k worth of shares. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. We might be missing something but that seems like very low insider ownership.

So What Do The National Express Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no National Express Group insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think National Express Group insiders are doubting the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for National Express Group (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

