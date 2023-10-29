Several Insiders Invested In P3 Health Partners Flagging Positive News

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At P3 Health Partners

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Co-Founder Sherif Abdou for US$284k worth of shares, at about US$2.63 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$1.44. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

P3 Health Partners insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. From looking at our data, insiders own US$3.9m worth of P3 Health Partners stock, about 0.9% of the company. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At P3 Health Partners Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no P3 Health Partners insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more P3 Health Partners stock. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To help with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs (1 can't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in P3 Health Partners.

