Several Insiders Invested In PCI-PAL Flagging Positive News

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

PCI-PAL Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when CFO, Secretary & Executive Director Thomas Good bought UK£140k worth of shares at a price of UK£0.56 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of UK£0.63. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months PCI-PAL insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At PCI-PAL Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that PCI-PAL insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. In total, insiders bought UK£172k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. From our data, it seems that PCI-PAL insiders own 8.5% of the company, worth about UK£3.8m. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The PCI-PAL Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on PCI-PAL stock. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To help with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs (1 is significant!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in PCI-PAL.

