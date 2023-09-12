Several Insiders Invested In Perenti Flagging Positive News

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Perenti Limited (ASX:PRN), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Perenti Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Independent Non-Executive Director Craig Laslett was not the only time they bought Perenti shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid AU$0.94 per share in a AU$94k purchase. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is AU$1.02. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for Perenti share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

Perenti insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Perenti Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Perenti insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Overall, three insiders shelled out AU$140k for shares in the company -- and none sold. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Does Perenti Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Perenti insiders own 9.8% of the company, worth about AU$68m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Perenti Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Perenti we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Perenti.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

