Several Insiders Invested In Revolution Bars Group Flagging Positive News

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Revolution Bars Group plc's (LON:RBG) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Revolution Bars Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The CEO & Director Rob Pitcher made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for UK£48k worth of shares at a price of UK£0.067 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being UK£0.036). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months Revolution Bars Group insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 28% of Revolution Bars Group shares, worth about UK£2.4m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Revolution Bars Group Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Revolution Bars Group shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Revolution Bars Group insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Revolution Bars Group you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit concerning.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

