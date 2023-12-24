Several Insiders Invested In SiteMinder Flagging Positive News

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in SiteMinder Limited's (ASX:SDR) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

SiteMinder Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Non-Executive Director Leslie Szekely made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$302k worth of shares at a price of AU$2.62 each. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (AU$5.12), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

While SiteMinder insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

ASX:SDR Insider Trading Volume December 24th 2023

Insiders At SiteMinder Have Bought Stock Recently

We saw some SiteMinder insider buying shares in the last three months. Independent Non-Executive Director Kim Elizabeth Anderson purchased AU$42k worth of shares in that period. It's great to see that insiders are only buying, not selling. But in this case the amount purchased means the recent transaction may not be very meaningful on its own.

Insider Ownership Of SiteMinder

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that SiteMinder insiders own 16% of the company, worth about AU$219m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The SiteMinder Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like SiteMinder insiders think the business has merit. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

