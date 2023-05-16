Several Insiders Invested In Thermon Group Holdings Flagging Positive News \

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE:THR) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

See our latest analysis for Thermon Group Holdings

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Thermon Group Holdings

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Vice President of Human Resources, Candace Harris-Peterson, for US$173k worth of shares, at about US$27.15 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$21.28). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it. Candace Harris-Peterson was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$238k for 14.67k shares. But insiders sold 6.36k shares worth US$173k. In total, Thermon Group Holdings insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Does Thermon Group Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From our data, it seems that Thermon Group Holdings insiders own 1.3% of the company, worth about US$9.5m. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

Story continues

What Might The Insider Transactions At Thermon Group Holdings Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Thermon Group Holdings insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Thermon Group Holdings insiders bought more shares in the company. Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Thermon Group Holdings.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here